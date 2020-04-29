PETS OF WEEK: Night Rider and Toby

Night Rider is a sleek, 1-year-old domestic short-haired cat on a crusade to champion your heart and find the perfect lap to park his happy feet on. Once flea ridden, rejected, and a loner this cat now gives long snuggle sessions and purrs that go from 0-60 in seconds. He’s great with kids and playful with other cats. He is neutered and fully vaccinated, just waiting to drive off into the sunset with a new family.
Toby is a 3-month-old Coronet mix Guinea Pig. He is inquisitive and playful and a tad bit goofy. And he makes the most adorable noises. You can’t help but start to giggle when he herds his brothers around their cage like a little cowboy learning how to cut cattle, whistling all the while. He has longer hair and should be brushed regularly.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.
