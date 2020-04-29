PETS OF WEEK: Night Rider and Toby
0 comments
PETS OF THE WEEK | NIGHT RIDER AND TOBY

PETS OF WEEK: Night Rider and Toby

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Night Rider is a sleek, 1-year-old domestic short-haired cat on a crusade to champion your heart and find the perfect lap to park his happy feet on. Once flea ridden, rejected, and a loner this cat now gives long snuggle sessions and purrs that go from 0-60 in seconds. He’s great with kids and playful with other cats. He is neutered and fully vaccinated, just waiting to drive off into the sunset with a new family.

Toby is a 3-month-old Coronet mix Guinea Pig. He is inquisitive and playful and a tad bit goofy. And he makes the most adorable noises. You can’t help but start to giggle when he herds his brothers around their cage like a little cowboy learning how to cut cattle, whistling all the while. He has longer hair and should be brushed regularly. 

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News