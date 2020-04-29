PETS OF WEEK: Night Rider and Toby

Night Rider is a sleek, 1-year-old domestic short-haired cat on a crusade to champion your heart and find the perfect lap to park his happy feet on. Once flea ridden, rejected, and a loner this cat now gives long snuggle sessions and purrs that go from 0-60 in seconds. He’s great with kids and playful with other cats. He is neutered and fully vaccinated, just waiting to drive off into the sunset with a new family.