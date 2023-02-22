Nix is a black Australian cattle dog/mix, about 115-months-old. She was found as a stray but is very friendly and outgoing and very active. She would love an active family for lots of outdoor activities. She needs some training for leash walking and basic skills, but she is a smart girl and eager to learn. Nix is ok with other dogs and should be ok with a feline roomie. She is current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.

Garfield is a 1.5-year-old domestic shorthair. This orange and white tabby was surrendered because his owner was moving and not able to keep him. He’s full of personality, is very outgoing and always ready for a good chat. Garfield loves snuggles and lap time. His interesting markings and golden eyes make him just as handsome as he is charming. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.

For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.