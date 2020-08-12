PETS OF WEEK: Norma and Rue

Norma is a 7-year-old Lab/Chihuahua mix. This bi-eyed beauty is an attentive dog that prefers to spend much of her time sitting next to you. Don’t let her age fool you, Norma is an active gal that enjoys walks so much she dances on her hind feet with her paws in the air each time she sees the leash. Norma is spayed and fully vaccinated.
Rue is a sweet 1-year-old domestic short hair that was surrendered when her family moved to a place that didn’t allow pets. This lanky, lynx-like, tabby loves to snuggle under blankets. She has a quiet little meow that will warm your heart. Rue is timid at first but gentle and just needs reassurance. Rue is vaccinated and will be spayed prior to adoption.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.
