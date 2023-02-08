Nymeria is a large, mixed breed dog, just over 1-year-old. She was surrendered because her owners had some changes at home and were unable to keep her. Nymeria was very timid when she first arrived, unsure of her surroundings, but has really opened up since her arrival, and is a very sweet girl. Nymeria likes walks and does quite well on a leash. She knows a few commands and could easily take on more with a bit of training. She is ok with some dogs and should be ok with cats. She is current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.