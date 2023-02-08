Nymeria is a large, mixed breed dog, just over 1-year-old. She was surrendered because her owners had some changes at home and were unable to keep her. Nymeria was very timid when she first arrived, unsure of her surroundings, but has really opened up since her arrival, and is a very sweet girl. Nymeria likes walks and does quite well on a leash. She knows a few commands and could easily take on more with a bit of training. She is ok with some dogs and should be ok with cats. She is current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.
Jana is a domestic shorthair, black/brown tabby, about 5.5-months-old, and was surrendered because her owner had too many pets. Jana is such a fun cat. She loves to play, as any kitten does, but she also loves to lay in your lap and take a nice long nap. She’s super outgoing and loves to chat when she is playing. No toy is off limits with Jana. She is a beautiful, sweet girl. She is current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.
For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.