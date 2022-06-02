PETS OF WEEK: Oakley and Cruella

Oakley is a 14-month-old brindle terrier/American pit bull mix, who came in as a stray. She is friendly, very sweet and smart. She knows several basic commands, and is eager to learn more. She is working on leash training. She'll be a great companion. Oakley likes most other dogs but would prefer a home without cats. She is current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.

Cruella is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair, surrendered when his owner couldn't keep him. Cruella is sweet, loving and affectionate, playful, yet calm. He greets you and melts in your arms when you pick him up. He would make a wonderful pet. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.

For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.