Odin is a 9-month-old, Pit Bull Terrier mix who loves to play and will do anything for a squeaky toy. He’ll wait with you for the kids to get off the school bus and then, get ready for a rip-roaring good time. He knows lots of commands, including “speak.” He is housebroken and gets along great with most other dogs. He is neutered and fully vaccinated.
Cheeto, is a fun-loving, 3-month-old, domestic short haired kitten. Cheeto and his littermates were surrendered to the shelter as tiny, sick kittens. After weeks of fostering and medical care, this little orange tabby is ready to explore a new home. He is neutered and fully vaccinated.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call the Sauk County Humane Society at 608-356-2520.
