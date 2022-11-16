 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PETS OF THE WEEK | ODIN ANS YASMIN

PETS OF WEEK: Odin and Yasmin

Odin is a 6-year-old Labrador/retriever/mix surrendered because he resource guards with other dogs. He needs a home without other dogs and young children. He is housetrained and crate trained and did well roaming the house when left alone. He loves to play fetch and knows commands such as sit, lay down, shake, no, here and stay. He loves to cuddle, carry toys around and car rides. He is microchipped and has received a certificate of veterinary inspection.

Yasmin is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair/mix. This sweet momma cat raised her baby, and she helped us with a few foster kittens as well. Yasmin has a great personality, she’s playful and so pretty. Per our policy, momma cat adoption fees are waived. If you want a very nice cat with a sweet and loving personality, consider Yasmin.

For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.

