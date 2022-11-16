PETS OF WEEK: Odin and Yasmin

Odin is a 6-year-old Labrador/retriever/mix surrendered because he resource guards with other dogs. He needs a home without other dogs and young children. He is housetrained and crate trained and did well roaming the house when left alone. He loves to play fetch and knows commands such as sit, lay down, shake, no, here and stay. He loves to cuddle, carry toys around and car rides. He is microchipped and has received a certificate of veterinary inspection.