PETS OF WEEK: Oreo and Lucy

PETS OF THE WEEK | OREO AND LUCY

Oreo is a 7-8 month-old beagle mix surrendered with his brother when their family felt they could no longer keep them. Oreo can be shy at first, but is a sweet, active pup. He can be very playful, but then settle in for attention and belly rubs. He enjoys a leash walk and fetch and should do ok with other dogs and cats. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.

Lucy is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair mix, a black/golden Torbie surrendered when her family fell onto some hard times. She is sweet, loves to lay in your lap and purr. She is super affectionate, cuddly, loves treats and the cat scratcher. She is current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.

For more information and to view other adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.

