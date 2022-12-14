PETS OF WEEK: Otis and Lily Girl

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PETS OF THE WEEK | OTIS AND LILY GIRL

Otis is a 5-year-old English coonhound mix. He is one of those dogs that just melts your heart. He’s easy-going, happy all the time and loves going for walks and sniffing things. Otis loves all attention. He loves his neck scratched and he adores anyone who gives him love. Otis was a stray at another shelter and moved here to help find a home. He is about 65-pounds currently. He is neutered, microchipped and has a certificate of veterinary inspection.

Lilly Girl is 5-year-old domestic shorthair/mix. She is a very sweet, affectionate and talkative black tiger who is polydactyl – she has extra toes. Lilly Girl would prefer a home without other cats. She is spayed.

For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.

