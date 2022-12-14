PETS OF WEEK: Otis and Lily Girl

Otis is a 5-year-old English coonhound mix. He is one of those dogs that just melts your heart. He’s easy-going, happy all the time and loves going for walks and sniffing things. Otis loves all attention. He loves his neck scratched and he adores anyone who gives him love. Otis was a stray at another shelter and moved here to help find a home. He is about 65-pounds currently. He is neutered, microchipped and has a certificate of veterinary inspection.