PETS OF WEEK: Otis and Sharmaine

Otis is a 5-year-old English coonhound mix. He’s easy-going, happy all the time and loves going for walks and sniffing things. Otis loves all attention—his neck being scratched and anyone who gives him love. We love the upside-down heart patch on his left side. He is about 65 pounds, neutered, has been microchipped and has received a certificate of veterinary inspection.

Sharmaine is a 6-month-old domestic shorthair/mix. She’s a shy kitten but she’s a sweetie. Sharmaine loves the company of other cats so if you have cats, she would like that. If you don’t have cats, that’s ok, she will just get all the attention she needs to blossom. She’s been waiting since July 26 for a home. She is spayed.