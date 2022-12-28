PETS OF WEEK: Otis and Trudie

Otis is a 5-year-old English coonhound mix. He’s easy-going, happy all the time and loves going for walks and sniffing things. Otis loves all attention—his neck being scratched and anyone who gives him love. We love the upside-down heart patch on his left side. He is about 65 pounds, neutered, has been microchipped and has received a certificate of veterinary inspection.

Trudie is a timid and shy 6-month-old kitten. She will need a quiet home where her new family will be understanding and give her time to come out of her shell and adjust to life outside of a cage. Trudie has been with us since she was very young, but it took time for us to gain her trust and now we can handle her. She just needs to take that next step and get a family that will help her. Young kids may be too much for her just because she was semi-feral on arrival. It will take her some time and she may hide but she is worth the extra effort. She is spayed.