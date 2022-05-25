PETS OF WEEK: Ozzie and Max

Ozzie is a 2-year-old retriever, Labrador/mix. He’s the life of the party, happy and always looking to have fun. He loves to play fetch and go for walks. His enthusiasm makes him a really fun dog. He is currently 45 pounds, is good with other dogs but not compatible with cats. He has received his veterinary inspection certificate, is neutered and microchipped.
Max is a 4-year-old domestic shorthair/mix. He is a sweet boy, laid-back and affectionate. We imagine him lying on the back of a couch by a window sunning himself. His big green eyes are so pretty. Max lived with another cat.
For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.