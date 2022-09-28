PETS OF WEEK: Parker and Martin

Parker is an adorable 19-month-old poodle, standard/retriever, mix who came in as a stray. He’s still got a lot of pup in him and will need training. Parker is very sweet and playful. He likes to play with toys and run after a ball. He does well when walking with a harness. He does play with most dogs but would prefer a home with no cats. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.