PETS OF WEEK: Parker and Martin

Parker is an adorable 19-month-old poodle, standard/retriever, mix who came in as a stray. He’s still got a lot of pup in him and will need training. Parker is very sweet and playful. He likes to play with toys and run after a ball. He does well when walking with a harness. He does play with most dogs but would prefer a home with no cats. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.
Martin is a 1.5-year-old domestic shorthair mix who came in as a stray. He is super affectionate and outgoing. Martin loves to be held and cuddled. He loves treats and a good cardboard scratcher sprinkled with some catnip. He really is a great cat and would make a wonderful pet. He is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.
For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.