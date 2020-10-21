PETS OF WEEK: Patsy and Gus

Patsy is a social 4 ½-year-old boxer/Lab mix. This doe-eyed girl is a powerhouse of affection looking to join a big active family. Patsy is an outgoing dog that adores kids of all ages and they’ll love her as long as they don’t mind a little rough and tumble play and her whip-like tail. Patsy is pretty well trained but cannot be off leash and she can be choosy about her doggie friends. Patsy is also spayed and fully vaccinated.
Gus is a 6-month-old domestic short hair that doesn’t want to be alone. He’s ready to get a little crazy with a new friend and maybe run circles around the living room, dash through the den. Gus isn’t a fan of loud noises but likes to cuddle. He is super affectionate, vaccinated, and will be neutered prior to going home.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.
