PETS OF WEEK: Peaches and Bubblegum

Peaches is a 2-year-old coonhound/American/English/mix. She is a happy dog that loves other dogs and adores people. She walks well on-leash and she's ready to learn new things. Peaches is food motivated and should learn new things quickly. She is sweet, gentle and affectionate. She is spayed, current on rabies, distemper and kennel cough vaccinations. She has received a certificate of veterinary inspection and been microchipped.

Bubblegum is a 14-year-old domestic/shorthair mix. He is very sweet, loveable and handsome. Bubblegum loves to give the staff a "high five" when they stop at his kennel to say hi. He loves attention, purrs really loud, is pretty easy-going and would probably fit into most households. As Bubblegum is a senior cat his adoption fee is waived.

For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.