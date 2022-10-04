 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PETS OF THE WEEK | PENNY AND KENZA

PETS OF WEEK: Penny and Kenza

Penny is a 1 ½-year-old Plott hound/mix. She arrived at the shelter on Sept. 8. She is a fun-loving, happy dog who loves to play, run around and explore, interact with people and go for walks. She likes to play with other dogs has a social-butterfly attitude. She is spayed, microchipped and has received a certificate of veterinary inspection.

Kenza is a 4-months-old domestic shorthair/mix. She is on the shy side and needs a home that will help her blossom. She can be a little hissy and scared but she likes to be held. Hopefully a family will give her a chance and fill her life with love.

For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.

