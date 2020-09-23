 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PETS OF WEEK: Petunia and Monty
0 comments
PETS OF THE WEEK | PETUNIA AND MONTY

PETS OF WEEK: Petunia and Monty

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Petunia is a 12-week-old domestic short haired kitten found abandoned and alone. Too young to survive on her own, Petunia needed weeks of care from a loving foster mother and sibling kittens along with medical attention for an upper respiratory infection. Now healthy and full of soft purrs, Petunia is inquisitive and playful. She is a quiet kitten that enjoys sneaking up on her playmates. Petunia is current on vaccines and will be spayed prior to going home.

Monty is a 1-year-old Guinea pig surrendered to the shelter when his family moved and could no longer keep him. Monty is a pint-sized cavy looking for a friend that enjoys a little whistle and game of hide-and-seek. Guinea pigs can learn complex paths to food, and can accurately remember a learned path for months.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News