PETS OF WEEK: Petunia and Monty

Petunia is a 12-week-old domestic short haired kitten found abandoned and alone. Too young to survive on her own, Petunia needed weeks of care from a loving foster mother and sibling kittens along with medical attention for an upper respiratory infection. Now healthy and full of soft purrs, Petunia is inquisitive and playful. She is a quiet kitten that enjoys sneaking up on her playmates. Petunia is current on vaccines and will be spayed prior to going home.