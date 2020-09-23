PETS OF WEEK: Petunia and Monty

Petunia is a 12-week-old domestic short haired kitten found abandoned and alone. Too young to survive on her own, Petunia needed weeks of care from a loving foster mother and sibling kittens along with medical attention for an upper respiratory infection. Now healthy and full of soft purrs, Petunia is inquisitive and playful. She is a quiet kitten that enjoys sneaking up on her playmates. Petunia is current on vaccines and will be spayed prior to going home.
Monty is a 1-year-old Guinea pig surrendered to the shelter when his family moved and could no longer keep him. Monty is a pint-sized cavy looking for a friend that enjoys a little whistle and game of hide-and-seek. Guinea pigs can learn complex paths to food, and can accurately remember a learned path for months.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.
