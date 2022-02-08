PETS OF WEEK: Plain Jane and Dagwood

Plain Jane is just over 1 ½-years-old. She is currently in a foster home with kids, dogs and cats. She does need a little work with cats, as she is curious, but not mean. She loves to sit on laps and get belly rubs. Plain Jane is house-trained, about 46 pounds, and loves playing with other dogs She would enjoy another dog buddy. She is spayed and current on rabies, distemper and kennel cough vaccinations. She has been de-wormed, microchipped and has a certificate of veterinary inspection.