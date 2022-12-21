PETS OF WEEK: Pluto and Felicia

Pluto is a 1-year-old medium, mixed breed dog, surrendered because his owner was no longer able to keep him. Pluto is a super sweet boy, very outgoing and always happy to see you. He is super friendly and affectionate. He walks great on a leash and knows quite a few commands. He’s a smart boy and would make an excellent new friend. Pluto would be ok in a home with other pets. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.

Felicia is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair mix. This pretty black/brown tabby was brought in as a stray. She loves to play, loves to cuddle, and loves her treats. She really is a wonderful cat. You would never know this girl was a stray as she is very outgoing and talkative. She’ll win over someone’s heart soon. Felicia is current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.

For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.