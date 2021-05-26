PETS OF WEEK: Pretzel and Billy

Pretzel is an 8-year-old pit bull mix ready to be your giant lap dog. He was surrendered when his previous owner wasn’t able to give him the care he needs. He’s a very smart boy, eager to learn and please. He knows basic commands, does well with most other dogs, but prefers a home with no small animals. Even though he’s older, he’s very young at heart. He’s neutered and current on vaccinations.
Billy is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair brought to the shelter as a very frightened orphan kitten. She has made a lot of progress and would do best with another cat to befriend and an adopter with patience and experience with under-socialized cats. She prefers to observe until ready for affection. She loves warm sunbeams and a comfy spot on the bed. Billy is spayed and fully vaccinated.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.