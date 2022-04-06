PETS OF WEEK: Pretzel and Elm

Pretzel is Dog of the Week for the fifth time and has been here for one year. An almost 9-year-old pit bull mix. His owner wasn’t able to give him the care needed. He would be a devoted companion, loving, smart, eager to learn and please. He knows basic commands, loves walks and children, but would prefer a home without animals. He’s neutered and current on vaccinations.

Elm is a domestic shorthair mix at about 3-years-old. He has a beautiful black/brown tabby coat. Elm’s owner was no longer able to keep him. He is very sweet and is always happy to see you. He is affectionate, and although an adult, he is still very playful. Elm would likely do well with other cats and a cat-friendly dog. He’s a sweet boy and would make a great addition to the family. He is current on all vaccinations and will be neutered.