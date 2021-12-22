 Skip to main content
PETS OF WEEK: Pretzel and High Top
PETS OF WEEK: Pretzel and High Top

Pretzel is an 8.5-year-old pit bull mix surrendered because his previous owner could not give him the time and attention he needed. He is very smart, knows basic commands, and is eager to learn more. Pretzel would love a family with children that can keep him active and with no other animals. He may be older, but he still has a lot of puppy left and a whole lotta love to give. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.

High Top is a domestic shorthair orange tabby, just over 2-years-old. He came in as a stray, but has a lot of love and purrs to give. He is a little shy at first but once you earn his trust he loves to give snuggles. High Top isn’t afraid to show his playful side. He would be happy with another feline friend or a cat friendly dog. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.

