PETS OF WEEK: Pretzel and High Top

Pretzel is an 8.5-year-old pit bull mix surrendered because his previous owner could not give him the time and attention he needed. He is very smart, knows basic commands, and is eager to learn more. Pretzel would love a family with children that can keep him active and with no other animals. He may be older, but he still has a lot of puppy left and a whole lotta love to give. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.