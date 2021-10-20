PETS OF WEEK: Pretzel and Sophia

Pretzel is an 8-year-old pit bull mix surrendered after his previous owner wasn’t able to give him the care he needed. He’s smart, eager to learn, and please, young at heart and knows basic commands, He would enjoy playing with children, but would prefer a home with no other animals. He’s neutered and current on vaccinations.
Sophia is a domestic shorthair grey tabby about a year old found as a stray. She would love a family to curl up with. She wouldn’t mind sharing the house with other feline or canine companions. She’s current on initial vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.