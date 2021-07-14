PETS OF WEEK: Puma and Pepsi

Puma is a 6-year-old husky mix surrendered after his owner lost their home. He’s fairly quiet and laid back. He’s not very interested in toys, but would love to curl up on the couch with you. He wouldn’t mind another dog to play with, but prefers no small animals in the house. He’s housebroken, knows some commands, and walks well on a leash. He’s current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.
Pepsi is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair that was stuck inside a pop machine, hence his name. Half his tail had been ripped off. The shelter vet did an emergency tail amputation. He’s now recovered and ready to find a home. He’s cautious and likes to quietly explore his surroundings. He would do best in a quiet home, with another feline. He’s neutered and current on vaccinations.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.