PETS OF WEEK: Puma and Pepsi

Puma is a 6-year-old husky mix surrendered after his owner lost their home. He’s fairly quiet and laid back. He’s not very interested in toys, but would love to curl up on the couch with you. He wouldn’t mind another dog to play with, but prefers no small animals in the house. He’s housebroken, knows some commands, and walks well on a leash. He’s current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.