PETS OF WEEK: Quinn and Giovanni

Quinn is a rambunctious 4-month-old domestic short hair in search of a family that can keep up with his playful nature. This adorable kitten has nothing but love to give, so much in fact that sometimes he can’t contain it and will be begging for attention in the goofiest ways. He is up to date on vaccines and will be neutered prior to going home.
Giovanni is a 1-year-old ridgeback mix Guinea Pig looking to make a love connection. Packed with personality this debonair “Don Juan” will sweep anyone off their toes with his mealtime manners and nimble acrobatics. He is one captivating cavy that’s got the eye connection to make you swoon for guinea swine.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.
