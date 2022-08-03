 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PETS OF THE WEEK | RAIN AND HOPE

PETS OF WEEK: Rain and Hope

Rain is a 19-month-old shepherd mix, surrendered because her owner no longer had time for her. Rain is a very sweet girl, she enjoys playing outside and with her toys. Rain would do well in an active home. She knows a few basic commands but could learn more as she is a pretty smart dog. Rain likes to play with other dogs but would prefer a home with no cats. She is current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.

Hope is a 3-year-old domestic shorthair mix with a beautiful orange/black coat and amazing green eyes. She came to the shelter as a stray, but is such a sweet and calm cat. She likes to greet you, and she is always excited to get into the socialization room to explore. She has a quiet voice but loves to chat and is very affectionate. She is current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.

For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.

