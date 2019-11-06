Randall is a 1-year-old Beagle mix. He is a “southern” pup who was brought up to another Wisconsin shelter. He was adopted from there to a family with a toddler but was too energetic for them. He can be shy at first but warms up quickly to soak up all the attention you can give him. He should do well in a home with other dogs or even cats. He is neutered and fully vaccinated.
Harvest is a 4-year-old Domestic Short Haired cat. This big boy is that laid back “tomcat” you have been searching for. He gives the best hugs and will rub his oversized head against your cheek to tell you how much he appreciates being near you. He is neutered and fully vaccinated.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call the Sauk County Humane Society at 608-356-2520.
