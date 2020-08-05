You have permission to edit this article.
PETS OF WEEK: Randall and Warren
Randall is a 2-year-old hound/terrier “southern pup” that was originally brought up to another shelter for adoption. Now this energetic young dog is hoping to find the right active family to take him home and give him all the tennis balls his heart desires. Randall doesn’t care for cats but perhaps the right doggy friend would be ok. He is neutered and fully vaccinated.

Warren, a six month old domestic short hair and the Charlie Chaplin look-a-like of cats, is neutered and fully vaccinated. He enjoys making friends and will “talk” your ear off. Warren loves toys; all of them. And he purrs vigorously when he is happy, which is basically all the time. Warren just can’t stay silent anymore, he needs a home and a friend.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.

