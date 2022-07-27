PETS OF WEEK: Red Bull and Kittin

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PETS OF THE WEEK | RED BULL AND KITTIN

Red Bull is a 1.8-year-old terrier/pit bull mix who came in as a stray. He is a friendly dog that loves to give kisses, play with toys and would do well in an active home. He knows several basic commands but needs some leash training. He does not do well with other dogs but should be okay with cats. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.

Kittin is a 6.4-year-old domestic shorthair mix. This is her second time at the shelter, through no fault of her own as her owner is no longer able to keep her. She is quiet, sweet, the perfect lap cat and a favorite among the cat socializers. She loves being brushed and is always rubbing onto your hand. She is spayed and current on vaccinations.

For more information and to view the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.

