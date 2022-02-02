PETS OF WEEK: Rex and Shadow

Rex is a 2-year-old terrier, American pit bull/mix surrendered because his owner was no longer able to keep him. Rex is a very friendly dog. He is always outgoing and eager to meet someone new. He knows some basic commands and walks well on a leash. Rex would love to have his own yard to play in and have a family to love him. He would be okay with another dog but would not do well with cats. He is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.