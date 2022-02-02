PETS OF WEEK: Rex and Shadow

Rex is a 2-year-old terrier, American pit bull/mix surrendered because his owner was no longer able to keep him. Rex is a very friendly dog. He is always outgoing and eager to meet someone new. He knows some basic commands and walks well on a leash. Rex would love to have his own yard to play in and have a family to love him. He would be okay with another dog but would not do well with cats. He is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.
Shadow is a sweet 7-year-old domestic longhair mix who came in as a stray. Shadow is a very calm, sweet, affectionate cat. He loves to head-butt you and rub all over you. He enjoys being brushed by the grooming mitt and taking long afternoon naps. He is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.