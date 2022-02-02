 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PETS OF THE WEEK | REX AND SHADOW

PETS OF WEEK: Rex and Shadow

  • 0

Rex is a 2-year-old terrier, American pit bull/mix surrendered because his owner was no longer able to keep him. Rex is a very friendly dog. He is always outgoing and eager to meet someone new. He knows some basic commands and walks well on a leash. Rex would love to have his own yard to play in and have a family to love him. He would be okay with another dog but would not do well with cats. He is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.

Shadow is a sweet 7-year-old domestic longhair mix who came in as a stray. Shadow is a very calm, sweet, affectionate cat. He loves to head-butt you and rub all over you. He enjoys being brushed by the grooming mitt and taking long afternoon naps. He is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Tigger and Ole

PETS OF WEEK: Tigger and Ole

Tigger is a 2-year-old dog Tigger is a sweet dog, about 65 pounds. He’s smart and can’t wait to learn new things and likes to cuddle. He’s goo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News