PETS OF WEEK: Riggs and Harris
PETS OF WEEK: Riggs and Harris

Riggs a 7-year-old large border collie/mix surrendered because his family was no longer able to keep him. Although he is an older dog, he is still a very friendly, playful and outgoing dog. He knows basic commands, including roll over and play dead. He would be okay with a dog friendly cat but would prefer a home with no other dogs. Riggs has lived with children age 5 and older in the past. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.

Harris is an orange and white tabby domestic shorthair mix, just over 3-years-old. This sweetheart came in as a stray. Harris is a very loving and calm kitty. He adores snuggles and taking a nap in your lap. He wouldn’t mind sharing the home with another feline friend or a cat friendly dog. He is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.

