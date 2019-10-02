Riley is a 3-year-old Bluetick Coonhound mix. This amazing girl is very sweet. A resident of SCHS for over a year now, this lonely-heart hound is a gentle soul who would love any family without cats. She does need better weight control for her overall health but she is spayed and fully vaccinated.
Barney is a 15-week-old domestic short haired kitten who has just graduated from one of our friendly foster homes. Although most of his siblings have been adopted, this purr-a-saurus can still be found hatching entertaining little schemes with his equally social sister Wilma at the shelter. He is a huge snuggler, the closer the better. He is neutered and fully vaccinated.
You have free articles remaining.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call the Sauk County Humane Society at 608-356-2520.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)