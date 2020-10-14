 Skip to main content
PETS OF WEEK: Riley and Billy
Riley is a 2-year-old dachshund mix; playful and potty-trained. Riley prefers to have things his way. He will do best in a home with one or two adults and doesn’t have the patience for children. Riley needs to be the only pet in the home. He is neutered and fully vaccinated.

Billy is a 5-month-old, domestic shorthair cat rescued from living a dangerous life outdoors; Billy was brought to the shelter a frightened stray kitten and needs a home experienced with under-socialized cats. She’s come a long way and when uninhibited, loves to bat at balls. Billy is spayed and fully vaccinated.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.

