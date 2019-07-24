Riley is a 3-year-old bluetick coonhound mix. She was adopted from the Sauk County Humane Society shelter last fall but sadly had to be returned due to her adopter’s health. Riley is a gentle soul who would love any family that wants to dote on her but can provide her with better weight control for her overall health. Riley is spayed and fully vaccinated, just looking for fun places a hound can sniff and maybe a little time curled up on the couch.
Sigma is a 4-month-old domestic short-haired kitten who came to the shelter as a stray with the rest of his fraternity. He is rambunctious and playful and loves to purr and snuggle. This adorable little neophyte is eager to start a new chapter of his life with a loving family. He is neutered and current on vaccines.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call the Sauk County Humane Society at 608-356-2520.
