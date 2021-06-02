PETS OF WEEK: Rocco and Amethyst

Rocco is a 5-year-old boxer mix who came in when his owners could no longer care for him. He’s very playful, sweet, and affectionate. He would love a family to go on hikes or play in the yard. He prefers companionship during the day as he gets lonely. He has allergies and requires daily medication. He would be ok with another dog or cat as long as it’s the appropriate match. He’s neutered and current on vaccinations.