PETS OF WEEK: Rocco and Amethyst

Rocco is a 5-year-old boxer mix who came in when his owners could no longer care for him. He’s very playful, sweet, and affectionate. He would love a family to go on hikes or play in the yard. He prefers companionship during the day as he gets lonely. He has allergies and requires daily medication. He would be ok with another dog or cat as long as it’s the appropriate match. He’s neutered and current on vaccinations.
Amethyst is a 3 ½-year-old domestic medium hair stray brought to the shelter. He’s handsome and looking for a middle-aged, experienced cat family. He likes to rule his kingdom and would do best in a home with a submissive cat and no kids or dogs. He loves to hang out with you on your lap, but is ready to play when the times right. He’s neutered and current on vaccinations.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.