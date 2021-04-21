PETS OF WEEK: Rocco and Betty

Rocco is a 5-year-old boxer mix ready for a family. His owners no longer had time for him. He’s very sweet and affectionate and would like a family with someone home most of the time as he doesn’t like being left alone. He loves children and wouldn’t mind another dog if it’s the right match. With the proper introduction, he’d like a laid back cat. He has some allergies and requires daily medication. He’s neutered and current on vaccinations.