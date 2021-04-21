 Skip to main content
PETS OF WEEK: Rocco and Betty
PETS OF WEEK: Rocco and Betty

Rocco is a 5-year-old boxer mix ready for a family. His owners no longer had time for him. He’s very sweet and affectionate and would like a family with someone home most of the time as he doesn’t like being left alone. He loves children and wouldn’t mind another dog if it’s the right match. With the proper introduction, he’d like a laid back cat. He has some allergies and requires daily medication. He’s neutered and current on vaccinations.

Betty is a 2-year-old domestic longhair, a stray from another county. She’s very playful, but likes to lay on your lap too. She would prefer a home with older children as sometimes she can get a bit rough when she plays. She would do ok with other cats and older dogs with a proper introduction. She’s spayed and current on vaccinations.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.

