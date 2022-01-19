PETS OF WEEK: Rocco and Gaia

Rocco is a 2-year-8-month-old terrier/American pit bull mix surrendered because his owners could no longer keep him. Rocco is friendly, greets you warmly and loves to play. He would love a family for walks and to work on leash manners. He is housebroken, knows a few basic commands, but could learn more. Rocco would be okay with a cat but would prefer a home with no other dogs. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.
Gaia is a 1-year-7 month-old domestic/shorthair mix whose owner was no longer able to have her. Gaia is a sweet cat, very friendly and greets you when you walk past her kennel. She loves to chase the laser light and play with the cat wand. Gaia doesn’t talk much, but her personality speaks volumes. She is current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.