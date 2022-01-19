PETS OF WEEK: Rocco and Gaia

Rocco is a 2-year-8-month-old terrier/American pit bull mix surrendered because his owners could no longer keep him. Rocco is friendly, greets you warmly and loves to play. He would love a family for walks and to work on leash manners. He is housebroken, knows a few basic commands, but could learn more. Rocco would be okay with a cat but would prefer a home with no other dogs. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.