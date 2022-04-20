PETS OF WEEK: Rocco and Narnia

Rocco is almost 3-years-old, a terrier/American pit bull mix surrendered because his owners could no longer keep him. He is friendly, greets you warmly and loves to play. He would love walks to learn better leash manners. Rocco is housebroken and knows a few basic commands, but could learn more. He would be ok with a cat but prefers no other dogs. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.

Narnia is almost 10-years-old, a domestic/shorthair mix surrendered because her owner was no longer able to give her time. She is very sweet, loves to head butt and purr while she lays in your lap. She just loves to soak up the attention. She may be older but she is young at heart with lots of love to give. She is spayed and current on vaccinations.

For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.