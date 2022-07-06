PETS OF WEEK: Rocky and Cleo

Rocky is a 15-month-old miniature pinscher mix who came in as a stray. He’s a favorite with the dog walkers, is super friendly, outgoing, and a fun dog. He loves playing and going for walks. He knows a few basic commands but needs a little leash training. Rocky plays well with other dogs but prefers a home with no cats. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.

Cleo is a 3-year-old domestic shorthair mix who came in because her owner could no longer keep her. She was born to be a lap cat. Cleo can’t get enough human interaction. She is so affectionate and loving, a calm cat to cuddle with. She is spayed and current on vaccinations.

For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.