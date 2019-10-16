Rocky is an 8-month-old Siberian Husky. He was surrendered after being in his previous home for only two days. He is a very high energy dog who loves to play with toys. The sky is the limit with him but he will need a lot of training to reach his full potential. He requires someone who understands his breed and has the time to devote to him. A home without cats or younger kids. He is believed to be house broken and loves to talk. Rocky is fully vaccinated.
Evan is a 2-year-old domestic short haired cat who came into the shelter as a lonely stray in August. He is a gentle kitty with a quiet purr. He gives tender cheek to cheek rubs and loves chin scratches. He is a perfect lap cat. He is neutered and fully vaccinated.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call the Sauk County Humane Society at 608-356-2520.
