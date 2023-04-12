RoRo is a 9-month-old terrier/American pit bull mix. She came in as a stray but is very affectionate and loves giving out kisses. She loves playing with toys and still has a lot of puppy energy so would do well with an active family. She needs some leash training, but does know quite a few commands and could learn more. She is ok with some dogs but would prefer a home without cats. She is current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.
Norm is a 9-month-old domestic shorthair mix. This beautiful tabby cat came in as a stray. He is a handsome little heartbreaker and a favorite amongst the cat socializers. He loves to snuggle and to play. He has the prettiest green eyes and eye lashes. With a face like that, how could you not fall in love with him? Norm is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.
For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.