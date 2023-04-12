RoRo is a 9-month-old terrier/American pit bull mix. She came in as a stray but is very affectionate and loves giving out kisses. She loves playing with toys and still has a lot of puppy energy so would do well with an active family. She needs some leash training, but does know quite a few commands and could learn more. She is ok with some dogs but would prefer a home without cats. She is current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.