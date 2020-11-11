PETS OF WEEK: Roscoe and Pumpkin Spice

Roscoe is an energetic 1½-year-old rat terrier mix looking to break the world record for the high jump. A shy little dog with the attention span of a gnat, Roscoe would like nothing more than an active, understanding home with lots of durable chew toys. Roscoe is a severe cuddler that just wants to be by people. He’s a bit afraid of cats but should do fine living with them after a slow introduction. Roscoe is neutered and fully vaccinated.
Pumpkin Spice is a 5-month-old domestic short hair cat the color of a frothy chai latte. She offers welcoming affection to whomever will pet her, is eager to play and has plenty of kitten energy, but she’s also quite gentle and would be great with kids. This darling kitty is current on vaccines and will be spayed prior to going home.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.
