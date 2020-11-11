PETS OF WEEK: Roscoe and Pumpkin Spice

Roscoe is an energetic 1½-year-old rat terrier mix looking to break the world record for the high jump. A shy little dog with the attention span of a gnat, Roscoe would like nothing more than an active, understanding home with lots of durable chew toys. Roscoe is a severe cuddler that just wants to be by people. He’s a bit afraid of cats but should do fine living with them after a slow introduction. Roscoe is neutered and fully vaccinated.