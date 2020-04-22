PETS OF WEEK: Ruby and Snap

Ruby is a 3-year-old Doberman pinscher mix. She has lived with both children and dogs and should do well in a home with them as long as they give her space and time to adjust. She wouldn’t do well with cats. She can be a little nervous around new things but once settled in she loves to cuddle. She enjoys rope toys and knows many commands but still pulls a bit when leash walking. She is spayed and fully vaccinated.