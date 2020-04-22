PETS OF WEEK: Ruby and Snap

Ruby is a 3-year-old Doberman Pinscher mix. She has lived with both children and dogs and should do well in a home with them as long as they give her space and time to adjust. She wouldn’t do well with cats. She can be a little nervous around new things but once settled in she loves to cuddle. She enjoys rope toys and knows many commands but still pulls a bit when leash walking. She is spayed and fully vaccinated.
Snap is a playful 3-month-old Dumbo Rat mix. He was surrendered to SCHS after being turned away from another shelter. Rats are highly intelligent, affectionate mammals that make very loyal companions. And contrary to popular belief they are very clean pets. He enjoys exploring and isn’t afraid of a little cage climbing.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.
