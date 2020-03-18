PETS OF WEEK: Schroeder and Tofu

Schroeder is a 5-year-old Lab mix that came to the shelter as a starving stray with a severe skin infection. He is a gentle giant that prefers to be by your side rather than anywhere else. A bit of a “bull in a china shop” his clumsiness is more endearing than anything. He loves all creatures, big and small, kids too. He does have allergies that will require daily medication but other than that he is neutered and fully vaccinated. He is currently in foster care, call to schedule an appointment to meet him.