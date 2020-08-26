PETS OF WEEK: Sesame and Maynard

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sesame is 4-month-old domestic short haired cat. A product of an all too familiar unwanted outdoor litter, this darling girl has been patiently waiting through medical treatment over the last few weeks and is now finally ready for adoption. She is not a shy kitten. She is outgoing and enjoys playing pounce with others her age or rolling around to bat at toys. She is fully vaccinated and will be spayed prior to adoption.

Maynard is a 1-year-old rat that was surrendered to the shelter along with his three big brothers after being abandoned by his original owners. He is a relaxed, very affectionate guy that enjoys hanging out with people. He is a very gentle rat that is sure to be a kid’s next best friend. He is healthy and ready for a new home.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.