PETS OF WEEK: Shadow and Harley-Quinn

Shadow is a gentle, 6-year-old, terrier/dachshund mix surrendered through no fault of his own. He was adopted out about a year ago and returned, as his owner wasn’t able to give him needed attention. He’s looking for his forever home and a family with patience as he continues to housetrain. He loves to play, but also likes to cuddle. He would do well with other dogs and a quiet cat. He’s neutered and current on vaccinations.
Harley-Quinn is a 7-month-old domestic shorthair surrendered with her siblings when her family moved and couldn’t take them. She has a good nature and is a favorite of our volunteers. She loves to play and would love a home with other kitties, her sister, Poison Ivy, with kids or a cat friendly dog. She’s current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.